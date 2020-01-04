Possum Point Players will hold auditions for spring musical “Godspell” at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 and 22, 2020, at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown.

The cast requires 10 to 13 actors, preferably strong singers and comedic actors, ages 15 and older, who can portray characters with youthful spirit and boundless energy. Comedic timing, a good sense of physical comedy and improvisational skills are valuable, as are the abilities to sing in harmony and function as an ensemble. The ability to play piano, guitar and/or other instruments is also of benefit. Performers of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition.

Those auditioning should prepare to sing a fully memorized, uptempo contemporary musical theater song showcasing one’s style and soul. Songs from “Godspell” are allowed. Accompaniment will be provided, and recorded accompaniment is also acceptable. Those auditioning will also participate in charade-type theater games and will be asked to read from the script. Those auditioning should dress comfortably and be prepared to move and dance.

The cast must be available for all show dates, which are March 27-29 and April 3-5, 2020.

Those who are interested in auditioning but unable to attend should call 245-4147.

“Godspell” is a modern and sometimes comedic retelling of the Biblical parables and the last seven days of Christ’s life. It is a joyous, contemporary version of the Gospel according to St. Matthew in music, mime and dance that spreads the message of love and tolerance in sometimes funny and sometimes sentimental ways.

For character and song breakdowns and more, visit possumpointplayers.org.