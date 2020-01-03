Rehoboth Beach encourages the public to attend a presentation about the Lake Avenue Streetscape Phase II Improvements Project, set for 10 a.m. Jan. 27 at Rehoboth Beach City Hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave., in the third-floor training room.

The purpose of the presentation is to provide an opportunity for the public to review and discuss the plans for the proposed improvements and provide input.

The project includes enhancements along Olive Avenue and Maryland Avenue from Third Street to Second Street, including the triangular grass island in the middle of the two roads and Second Street from Olive Avenue to Rehoboth Avenue. One of the main objectives of the project is to provide safe, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks and crosswalks. The project includes a minor realignment of the streets and intersections to more safely control traffic movements and shorten pedestrian crossings. Other improvements will include constructing a new stormwater management facility within the center island, upgrading the existing drainage system and installing crosswalks at all intersections.

Construction is scheduled to begin in fall.

For more, visit cityofrehoboth.civicweb.net/portal, call 227-6181, ext. 522, or email communications@cityofrehoboth.com.