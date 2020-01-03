The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is hosting the two free programs at state museums in Dover

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is hosting two free programs at state museums in Dover Saturday, Jan. 4.

"Dreaming of Dover: William Penn and the Creation of Our City," will be held at The Old State House, 25 The Green, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Guided tours focus on William Penn's role in founding Dover dating back to 1683. For more, call 302-744-5054.

"Dreams of a Victor" will be featured at the Johnson Victrola Museum, 375 S. New St., from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Guided tours highlight the life and times of Eldridge Reeves Johnson, founder of the Victor Talking Machine Company. Visitors will learn how a humble machinist from Delaware created one of the most successful companies in the 20th century and will see and hear 78-rpm records played on authentic Victor talking machines. For more, call 302-739-3262.