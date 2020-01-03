Juan Carlos Hernandez was wanted by the Dover police since October 2018, police said.

A man wanted by the Dover police for second degree rape of a minor was arrested in South Carolina Jan. 2.

Dover police had an arrest warrant out for Juan Carlos Hernandez since October 2018. They determined he raped a six-year-old girl in Dover March 7, 2011. They first heard about allegation when the victim told a school therapist about it, police said.

Hernandez is awaiting extradition to Delaware. He is not a legal resident of the United States.