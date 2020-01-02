50-year-old Donald L. Maull arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Lewes man after he allegedly assaulted a woman.

The incident occurred around 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, when troopers responded to Beebe Medical Center for an assault complaint. A 32-year-old female advised that she had been assaulted by 50-year-old Donald L. Maull earlier that morning.

According to police, the victim had recently moved out of Maull’s residence, in the 17000 block of Ward Avenue, and returned to retrieve some belongings. The two argued and Maull allegedly struck her in the back of her head with a piece of lumber. She sustained a serious head injury and a neighbor took her to the hospital.

Troopers found Maull later that day traveling as a passenger in a vehicle on Beaver Dam Road. He was taken into custody and police said they found in his possession drug paraphernalia and about 1/1000 of a gram of crack cocaine.

Maull was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree assault, aggravated menacing, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $76,400 secured bond.