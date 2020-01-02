A dark car drove past and shot a 19-year-old man and woman Jan. 1, police said.

A young woman and man, both 19 years old, were injured after a shooting in the 400 block of Collins Drive in Dover Jan. 1.

The woman told police she was standing on the sidewalk in front of a home when she saw a dark colored car drive past and heard gunshots.

She was shot once in the thigh and treated for her injury at Kent General Hospital. The man who was in the doorway of the home suffered a graze wound to his leg, police said. He refused medical treatment.

The home and car parked in the driveway were also hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.