The Delaware Multiple Myeloma Information & Networking Group is celebrating its 10th year as a support group, and will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 in the third floor conference room of Eden Hill Medical Center, 200 Banning St., Dover.

Dan Vogl, director of the Abramson Cancer Center Clinical Research Unit and associate professor of medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Vogl specializes in hematology and his clinical expertise is adult stem cell collection for transplantation, amyloidosis, blood cancer and multiple myeloma.

The Delaware Multiple Myeloma Information and Networking Group serves myeloma patients on the peninsula, and meets in Dover and Milton. Visit dover.myeloma.org for exact times and dates.