Bayhealth will hold its Labor and Childbirth class for expectant mothers and their partners from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, General Foods Conference Center, 640 S. State St., Dover.

A childbirth educator teaches this flexible series. Through lecture, DVD, Q&A sessions and hands-on experience, parents can learn the knowledge and skills to make labor the best experience possible. Topics covered include pain management, breathing, the role of the coach, stages of labor and comfort measures.

Mothers-to-be are encouraged to call early in their pregnancy to register. The fee is $50 per couple and registration is required.

For registration and more, visit bayhealth.org/classes or call 877-453-7107.