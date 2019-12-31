The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control's Coastal Zone Act Program issued a standard Coastal Zone permit, CZA-437P, to Delaware Storage and Pipeline Co.

DSPC submitted a permit application Oct. 15 to construct a new storage building and undergo a process change to inject chemicals into the jet fuel supplied to Dover Air Force Base at its facility located at 987 Port Mahon Road, east of Dover. The applicant will more than offset de minimis air quality impacts resulting from this project through a $1,000 donation to Kent County Conservatory for the purpose of land conservation in the Coastal Zone within Kent County.

A public hearing, Docket No. 2019-P-CZ-0027, was held Nov. 19 at the DNREC Auditorium in Dover. No public comments were received.

Anyone wishing to appeal this decision to the State Coastal Zone Industrial Control Board must do so by Jan. 12, 2020. An appeal form may be acquired by calling Sascha Mohammed at 739-9000. There is a $100 application fee. If no appeal is received within the appeal period, this decision becomes final.