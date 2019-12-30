The Dec. 27 shooting sent one woman to the hospital, police said.

A 39-year-old woman was shot in the torso in the Capitol Park neighborhood Dec. 27 and transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.

The victim was parked in front of a house in the 200 block of South Governors Boulevard, when she heard multiple gunshots at 9:12 p.m., police said.

No one else was injured in the shooting. There is no description of the suspect or known motive at this time.

Police found one .45 caliber shell casing at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Ryan of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 302-698-8438.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.