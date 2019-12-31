A shooting Dec. 30 leaves two victims with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A shooting in the 100 block of South New Street injured a 19-year-old man and a 30-year-old man early Dec. 30.

The two men were sitting on the porch at 2:47 a.m. when five to six unknown male suspects approached and fired multiple times, striking the victims in the legs. Both were treated at Kent General Hospital for their injuries.

The suspects ran toward South Queen Street.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.