The Smart Justice group from the American Civil Liberties Union will present their legislative agenda for Criminal Justice Reform during the January Town Hall meeting of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Trinity Faith Christian Center, 15516 New Road in Lewes.

SDARJ advocates Nancy Powell and Sandy Spence will discuss significant legislation that will be introduced in the state legislature during the next session.

Guest speaker Erica Marshall, manager of the ACLU’s Campaign for Smart Justice, will focus on the Smart Justice blueprint for resolving mass incarceration in Delaware, including a close look at the racial disparities in the criminal justice and prison system and the impact on people of color.

The blueprint will afford the audience a comprehensive view of those laws and regulations that negatively impact current efforts towards criminal justice reform in Delaware as well as specify recommendations for positive change.

SDARJ is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to educating, informing and advocating for racial justice, equality, and fair opportunity. For more, visit SDARJ.org.