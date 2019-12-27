Apartment building on beach block of Olive Avenue damaged

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has determined that a residential fire in Rehoboth Beach was accidental.

The blaze was reported around 3 a.m. in the beach block of Olive Avenue. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire.

State fire investigators found the fire originated in the third-floor unit, when an electrical malfunction occurred in some ceiling lights. No one was inside the second- or third-floor units at the time and the fire alarm system alerted the first-floor occupants. No injuries were reported.

Heavy fire damage was estimated at $150,000.