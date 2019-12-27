The Smyrna congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently welcomed new leaders, including Gary K. Anglesey, who will serve as bishop; Benjamin A. Smyth as first counselor and Sean M. Beamer as second counselor.

The three comprise what is referred to as a bishopric.

Local leaders in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are not salaried. They typically volunteer 15-30 hours per week in their congregation in addition to their regular employment. It is common for bishops to serve in that capacity for five to six years. Responsibilities include caring for the spiritual and temporal needs of the members of their congregation.

Anglesey is the director of operations in the oil and gas industry at Savage Services, Smyth is a commercial and corporate business attorney at McCarter and English and Beamer is a contracted information technology specialist with Versalign Inc. for the Delaware State Police.

The Smyrna congregation of the church includes 459 members in the surrounding Smyrna and Middletown areas. The congregation meets at the church building at 310 Clark Farm Road in Smyrna and is among six units of the church on the Delmarva Peninsula. Anglesey replaces Bishop Elmer Poquita.