Caring Hearts Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization serving working low-income families in Kent County, received a $500 grant from Mid-Del Foundation at the annual November luncheon for CHHH’s Christmas project.

Harrington Raceway Inc. donated toys from the poker tournament; four vehicles full of toys and four bikes. These toys included music carousels and teddy bear lamps.

Mid-Del Foundation, the charitable arm for Harrington Raceway and Casino, has awarded almost $1.4 million since 2002. The foundation is an endeavor to support organizations and activities involving agricultural, civic and social needs existing in Delaware. The foundation was established to consolidate the charitable undertakings of Harrington Raceway, Inc.

For more, call 698-1900 or visit chhhde.org.