47-year-old Tammy L. White, of Wilmington, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a woman after a domestic incident in Georgetown on Christmas Eve.

The preliminary investigation has determined that the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, when troopers were dispatched to County Seat Highway (Route 9) for a possible stabbing. The suspect, 47-year-old Tammy L. White, of Wilmington, and her 49-year-old boyfriend were in a vehicle traveling westbound when they began to argue. According to police, White began punching her boyfriend while he was driving. He stopped the car but when he began to drive again, White started punching him again and then, police said, stabbed him in the neck with a pen.

The victim stopped the vehicle and was able to get a passerby to call 911. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

A search of the vehicle revealed the suspect had prescription drugs without a proper prescription and drug paraphernalia.

White was taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangering, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $1,100 secured bail.