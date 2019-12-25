Talk softly and carry a big beat

1. Some cover bands play what they think you’ll like. Others like The Sweet Talkers do that, while alsoencouraging you to message them on social media with suggestions.

The band plays a little bit of everything, from new pop hits to ‘90s throwbacks, hip-hop, classic rock, country and more.

The Sweet Talkers were formerly known as Under Pressure. The party band is driven by high-energy female vocals, underlying harmonies, and a playlist that will make your feet happy on the dance floor.

Your ears will get tickled by The Sweet Talkers at the Fire & Ice Lounge of Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway, Dover at 8:30 p.m., Friday. COST Free. INFO doverdowns.com or 674-4600.

2. “Beauty and the Beast” will entertain you and your kids on the small stage this weekend, presented by Wilmington Drama League.

A wandering enchantress transforms a cruel and selfish prince into a hideous Beast, leaving him only one way to reverse the curse – fall in love with another and earn her love in return.

“Beauty and the Beast” hits the stage at Wilmington Drama League, 10 W. Lea Blvd., Wilmington at 8 p.m., Friday; 2 and 8 p.m., Saturday; and at 2 p.m., Sunday. COST $12, $17 and $20. INFO wilmingtondramaleague.org or 764-3396.

3. If you end up shopping downstate at the outlets, a good way to relax after would be treating yourself to a screening of the buzzing film “Uncut Gems.”

The flick follows Howard (Adam Sandler), who’s addicted to gambling, and his attempts to pay off his enormous debt by placing increasingly risky bets. Sandler’s performance has garnered lots praise nationally for his dramatic role.

You can roll the dice on “Uncut Gems” at Cinema Art Theater, 17701 Dartmouth Drive, Lewes at 4 and 7 p.m., Friday; 4 and 7 p.m., Saturday; and at 1 and 4:15 p.m., Sunday. COST $11 general or $8 members. INFO

Rehobothfilm.com or 313-4032.