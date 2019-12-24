Michael J. Rhinehardt, 20, of Marydel was arrested for the Dec. 21 melee.

Troopers arrested Michael J. Rhinehardt, 20, of Marydel for multiple counts of reckless endangering and aggravated menacing after a shooting investigation near Hartly.

Rhinehardt fired multiple shots inside a home on Myers Drive, east of Hartly, at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 21. Four adults and one juvenile were inside, but only Rhinehardt was injured when one of the victims got hold of the handgun and struck him in the head and face.

Most of the shots hit the floor and wall and one was fired when a victim tried to wrestle the gun out of Rhinehardt’s hands.

After a victim threw the gun into a wooded area alongside the property, Rhinehardt got an ax and swung it at two victims. They ran away but returned to the scene after police contacted them.

Rhinehardt began fighting with the people in the home after his girlfriend confronted him about smelling like alcohol and being under the influence, police said.

After being treated and cleared from the hospital, he was transported to Troop 3 where he was processed and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, five counts of felony reckless endangering first degree and five counts of felony aggravated menacing. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of an $80,000 secured bond.