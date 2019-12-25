The Dover High School Select Ensemble performed holiday songs for the Dover Capital City Rotary Club on Dec. 12.

The following week, club member Phyllis Edamatsu played for her fellow Rotarians, Christmas and classical music on her accordion. Edamatsu began playing the accordion as a child and has performed in area and national competitions.

Fellow Rotarian and Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen joined her by singing along for one song to encourage members to make an additional Christmas contribution for the waitstaff.

The club meets Thursdays for lunch at Maple Dale Country Club in Dover. For more, visit dccrotary.org or email John Kotzun at jjkf4d@yahoo.com.