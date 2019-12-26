The Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Produce Safety Program will present the United Fresh Recall Ready Workshop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at Dover Downs, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. Registration is required, but the event is free for registered attendees.

The workshop is a one-day, hands-on training that will help producers and companies understand the fundamentals of a product recall. Attendees can gain an understanding of their rights and responsibilities, the role of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and/or state regulatory agencies, how to limit their liability and how to manage customer expectations. During a crisis, effectively communicating to the industry, customers, consumers and the media is vital. Developing a communications plan that incorporates key points and answers media questions can make all the difference in minimizing the impact on the local business and economy.

Registration is available online at de.gov/producesafety or by emailing Anna Wicks at anna.wicks@delaware.gov. The workshop is limited to the first 56 registrants. Registration closes Jan. 10.