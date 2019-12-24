Trancy D. Custis, 37, was arrested on charges related to thefts and heroin.

The Delaware State Police arrested Trancy D. Custis, 37, of Magnolia for multiple charges related to a string of thefts from motor vehicles.

One car was stolen after the owner accidentally left the keys inside, and police found it in Magnolia Dec. 18. Police investigated and determined Custis was the suspect. When they found and transported him to Troop 3 in Camden Dec. 20, he was in possession of heroin bags weighing .035 grams.

He was processed and charged with theft of motor vehicle (felony), two counts of theft/victim over 62 years (felony), two counts of theft under $1,500, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, five counts of tampering with a vehicle and four counts of trespass third degree.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on a $9,500 unsecured bond.