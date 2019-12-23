Benton Lynn Law recently announced that trial lawyer Chris Johnson has been hired to the firm as senior counsel at the new Wilmington office.

His areas of practice include civil rights litigation, wrongful death and personal injury matters.

Recently, Johnson served as deputy legal counsel to Delaware Gov. John C. Carney. In that role, Johnson served as a key member of the governor’s senior advisory team and provided comprehensive legal advice to the governor and his cabinet on complex federal and state policy and constitutional issues.

He also spent several years serving the city of Wilmington as an assistant city solicitor for the city of Wilmington law department, where he represented the mayor’s office, city council and the Wilmington Police Department. While there, he worked with what is now the Gabby Giffords Law Center while pursuing different gun violence policy solutions.