Dec. 23 is the last day to arrange a sleepover pickup. And there's always next year.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is looking for families to host shelter pets for holiday sleepovers. Families interested in hosting a shelter pet for a sleepover can sign up at bvspca.org/sleepover.

The BVSPCA will work with each family to match the shelter pet to a particular home when it comes to other animals and children.

This is a short-term foster arrangement in which a dog or cat available for adoption at one of the shelters stays with a family for a few days up to a week.

“This is a great opportunity for families staying home over the holidays to give a homeless dog or cat a much needed break from the shelter,” said Walt Fenstermacher, senior director of operations. “Sleepovers have been shown to reduce stress for shelter animals, and we also learn more about the pet’s personality in a more natural environment.”

This is the second year for holiday sleepovers. Last year’s pilot had more than 30 homeless pets spending the holidays with a family. The BVSPCA hopes to exceed that this year so as many homeless pets as possible can experience the love of a family over the holidays.



