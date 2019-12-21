30-year-old Janie C. Handy and 56-year-old Herbert Handy arrested

The Delaware State Police recently arrested multiple suspects in connection with a Selbyville drug investigation.

Members of the Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit and the Governor’s Task Force concluded a three-month drug investigation on Polly Branch Road, in Selbyville, this week. According to police, 30-year-old Janie C. Handy and 56-year-old Herbert Handy were known to reside at and sell drugs from a residence there.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday, Dec. 19. Found on the property and in a vehicle stopped as it left the property found were about 40 bags of heroin, heroin paraphernalia, eight shotguns, four rifles, three revolvers and four semiautomatics. One of the semiautomatics had been reported stolen in 2014.

Both Janie and Herbert Handy were taken into custody without incident. Janie Handy was found in possession of over $530 in suspected drug proceeds.

Janie Handy was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and later released on $4,000 unsecured bond. Herbert Handy was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,000 secured bond.

The individuals in the vehicle that was stopped were identified as 68-year-old Kathleen J. Tamalavicz and 57-year-old Carl Lee Fadely III, both of Bishopville, Maryland.

Both were charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tamalavicz was later released on $500 unsecured bond, Fadely on $1,000.

According to Delaware State Police Public Information Officer Richard Bratz, "No weapon charges at this time pending," and "Guns taken as evidence and charges filed against a defendant is adjudicated at a court. A trial is used to determine guilt... Guns and/or weapons seized as evidence in a crime is done before a trial."

Also during the investigation, in a Nov. 26 traffic stop, police found about 19 bags of heroin and drug paraphernalia. The individuals in the vehicle were identified as 41-year-old Elizabeth Meekins, of Ocean City, Maryland, 51-year-old Wendy Scott, of Ocean City, Maryland, and 25-year-old Thomas Peacock, of Selbyville.

All three were charged with possession of a controlled substance, third-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on their own recognizance.