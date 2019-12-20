The seven-year-old is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA

Missy was found as a stray over three months ago.

Since then, the seven-year-old has found the shelter stressful and overwhelming. She needs out.

Missy is a people-oriented dog and a big sweetheart. She loves to snuggle and sticks by her human's side. Missy is an easy-going, low-key girl that likes to lounge around at home.

Missy has done well with other laid back dogs and prefers older children. She deserves a warm and loving home, especially at this time of year. She is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.