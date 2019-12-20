The Delaware Technical Community College Terry Campus Workforce Development and Community Education division held a Dec. 17, graduation ceremony for students who successfully completed workforce training programs.

Students honored and acknowledged during the ceremony were:

Certified central service technician training: Korede Aderibigbe, Tara Hayes and Brittney

Mentore.

Certified clinical medical assistant: Erica Amodeo, Bridget Brady, Avianna Castille, Jena

Caswell, Tameka Guinn, Candice Hamilton, Jenique Josephs, Michael Kizer, Soraya

McCausland, Stephanie Metheny, Kathy Pitcher, Nicole Roddy, Kaila Roshon, Regina

Suwolitch, Petra Thompson, Sharice Tucker, Veronica Villegas and Aaron Wilson.

Certified dialysis technician: Katherine Brown, Joy Hoban, Amber Maloney, Feta Norris,

Amber Skinner, Ashley Skinner, Nalai Stewart, June Wescott and Alicia Williams.

Certified nursing assistant: Jade Boris, Gia Brown, Loroma Caldwell, Rebekah Cannon,

Althea Gilkes, Janay Harris, Phares Jacob, Jenna Kemmerle, Sarah Long, Latrina Mayo, Jacob

Meehan, Markeytta Miller, Grace Mitchell, Jack Ombongi, Obinna Onumonu, Loreto Flores-

Rebolledo, Michelle Seabrooks, Monique Smith, Browne Thompson and Amanda Yeager.

Certified pharmacy technician: Melissa Aparicio, Heather Cameron, Carrie Dell’Accio,

Delaney Fretz, Madeline Jensen, Sukhvir Kaur, Raven Lucas, April McFarlane, Gabrielle

McGough, Rebecca Torres and Karen Weaver.

Certified phlebotomy technician: Amy Carter, Megan Davis, Cole Elliott, Samantha

Laughman, Katrina Lillibridge, Kelsey Messina, Kristina Napoli, Jessica Newsome, Lessly

Sandoval-Perez, Kahlilah Shaw, Dijae White, Jarred Williams, Deisha Wingster and Tashay

Wisher.

Emergency medical technician: Chris Donaldson.

Polysomnographer — sleep — technician: Naureen Komel.

America’s Promise — certified Cisco network associate: Thomas Adeyemi, Brian Baer, V.

Todd Cushman, Dorothy David, Elliott Fitzgerald, Marcel Hayes, Valencia Hayes, Timothy

Kutcha, James Naylor, Suzanna Nutman, Amber Peracha, Raghavendra Rao, Jeffrey Savin and

Newlin Walker.

Adult Basic Education/General Equivalency Diploma: Devin Brown, Jared Clark, Stephanie Hudnell, Ethan Kochis, Erin Kozielec, Haylie

Upchurch, Jada Harper, Samantha Rivera and Sierra Wroten.

