The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Bayhealth Primary Care, Dover, West on Dec. 18.

The ceremony was held at their new location at 720 S. Queen St., Dover. Chamber staff, ambassadors and friends joined Bayhealth as they relocated and renamed one of their Bayhealth Medical Group practices. Formerly known as Bayhealth Primary Care, Bayhealth Primary Care, Dover, West has expanded and relocated to its new location. Bayhealth comprises Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, the freestanding Emergency Department in Smyrna as well as numerous satellite facilities and employed physician practices encompassing a variety of specialties.

The Bayhealth Primary Care, Dover, West team offers care for patients of all ages and their families. Three family medicine doctors are trained to provide comprehensive care to all family members, including pregnant women, newborns and children. Two internal medicine doctors specialize in care for adults, ages 18 and older, as well as the prevention, diagnosis and management of disease and chronic conditions. Four of these doctors are now accepting new patients. The practice includes Patience Ankomah, family medicine; Zulehuma Rather and Amita Jain, internal medicine; and Shailly Saini and Brintha Vasagar, family medicine.

A member of the Central Delaware community since its beginning in 1927, Bayhealth supports and sponsors community events throughout central and southern Delaware that align with their mission. They have also provided more than $118 million in community benefits in FY17.

Bayhealth has been a strong and active member of the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce for many years and has played a large part in supporting the Leadership Central Delaware program throughout the years.

For more call 744-7013 or see www.bayhealth.org.