Bryce L. Schelhaas has joined Belfint, Lyons & Shuman, a Delaware-based CPA firm, as a supervisor in the firm’s Tax & Small Business Department.

Before relocating to Delaware and joining BLS, Schelhaas worked for a public accounting firm in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Schelhaas specializes in assisting individuals and small businesses — partnerships and S-Corps — including clients in real estate, trucking and agriculture; with many client types and industries scattered in the areas between.

Schelhaas said he enjoys building strong relationships with clients by listening to them and putting their interests first, which is imperative for a CPA in his opinion.

Schelhaas is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the South Dakota CPA Society.

Schelhaas has participated in various community service-based projects and continues to spend his time as the finance director for Little People of America Inc., an organization that provides support for individuals with dwarfism. Schelhaas earned his Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Dordt University in Iowa.

