Atlantic General Hospital’s 26th Annual Penguin Swim is set for New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020, at the Princess Royale Hotel, Oceanfront and 91st Street in Ocean City, Maryland.

The Penguin Swim is an annual event to support the not-for-profit Atlantic General Hospital, when hundreds of Penguins raise funds — then take a swim — to help the hospital provide the care the community depends on.

Event day registration will begin at 10 a.m., ending promptly at 12:30 p.m., with the main event at 1 p.m. on the beach. The time in between will include activities for the whole family, including carnival games, face painting, mermaids and more. The Bull on the Beach team will parade down the beach at 12:45 p.m. from 94th Street to the swim area in front of the Princess Royale. Spectators are welcome.

Participants are encouraged to come to pre-registration and advance check-in at the Princess Royale in the Premier Lobby from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve. Participants can avoid long lines on event day and pick up wristbands, shirts and prizes early, including an additional incentive prize. All participants are required to register either online or in person and check-in on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1 to receive a wristband to gain access to the swim area.

The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation encouraging individuals and teams to join in the fundraising. All Penguins will receive an official 2020 AGH Penguin Swim short-sleeve T-shirt for their $25 registration fee. Additional incentive prizes can be earned based on individual fundraising efforts. Individual and team participants can register now to start collecting donations.

For registration and more, visit aghpenguinswim.org or text “penguin” to 51555.