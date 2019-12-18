The clock was dedicated in an unveiling ceremony Dec. 9.

The town of Camden dedicated a new clock Dec. 9 in honor of long-time resident Mary Ann Teller. Since Teller passed away Jan. 3, her sons David and Jeff Teller decided to donate toward the project in her name.

Teller dedicated many years to serving the town of Camden, including time on the Board of Adjustment, the Planning Commission and the election board.

The clock sits on a newly paved area in the heart of Camden, a spot that was once overgrown in weeds. Camden Mayor and Council approved the purchase of the Howard Replica/Seth Thomas clock from The Verdin Company Aug. 5, and it was set up Nov. 12.

Donations for Camden’s new clock and paving came from David and Jeff Teller on behalf of their mother, the mayor, council, staff, individual personal donations, Kent Signs, Lessard Builders and Kent Landscaping.