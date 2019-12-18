The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the daytime closure of the Naamans Road and Harvey Road onramps to Interstate 95 southbound, Wilmington, for milling and paving.

The Naamans Road onramp to I-95 southbound will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 and 19. Motorists traveling eastbound on Naamans Road will be directed to continue east to Philadelphia Pike, turning left onto Philadelphia Pike then right onto Harvey Road to the onramp. Motorists traveling westbound on Naamans Road will be directed to turn left onto Carpenters Station Road southbound, left on Darley Road eastbound, right onto Philadelphia Pike southbound and right onto Harvey Road to the onramp.

The Harvey Road onramp will be closed from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18 and 20. Motorists will be directed to travel east on Harvey Road and then turn left onto Philadelphia Pike northbound, then left onto Naamans Road westbound to the onramp to I-95 southbound.

Detour routes will be posted.