The Delaware Technical Community College paramedic program held an achievement recognition ceremony Nov. 19 to acknowledge students who completed the program.

The following students, listed alphabetically, were recognized as graduating members of Paramedic Class 24: Alexandra Atsidis, Jessica Baker, Saranna Baum, Miguel Berrios, Nicole Capello, Tyler Hosler and Kristin Warrington.

Del Tech offers the state’s only associate degree paramedic program.

For more, call 857-1734 or email chainswo@dtcc.edu.