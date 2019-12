Delaware State University President Wilma Mishoe presented the traditional student achievement awards during the Dec. 14 commencement ceremony.

Mishoe presented the Presidential Academic Award to Fidel Romo-Martinez, a 4.0 GPA biological sciences major from Banning, California.

Mishoe also presented two Presidential Leadership Awards to Siara M. Bey, a political science major from Chester, Pennsylvania, and Destiny O. Wilkins, a criminal justice major from Brooklyn, New York.