The mayor hopes to announce the nominee at the first council meeting in January.

The Police Chief Selection Committee continues their search for Dover’s next police chief. Mayor Robin Christiansen said he hopes to present their nominee at the first City Council meeting in January 2020.

The committee received 22 applicants and has narrowed their pool to six finalists. The mayor had originally planned on presenting their nominee at the Dec. 9 council meeting.

“It’s really in the best interest of the police department and the best interest of the city that we go over these folks again who are the finalists to guarantee that we have chosen the best fit for the City of Dover and our police department,” Christiansen said.

The final interviews will happen Jan. 7. Deputy Chief Tim Stump will continue to serve as acting chief until the new hire becomes acclimated to the position, the mayor said.

“I will forever be grateful for him guiding the department since the retirement of Chief Mailey,” he said.