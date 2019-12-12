Debbie’s Fund recently gave a grant to Whimsical Animal Rescue/Sussex County Animal Association.

This is the 14th year Debbie's Fund has funded the combined cat and dog rescues.

WAR/SCAA is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Seaford. The all-volunteer organization works to help homeless cats and dogs. Without a shelter, all rescues are kept in the homes of volunteers and fosters. For more on WAR/SCAA, visit delawarerescue.com.

Debbie's Fund, or Debra L. Sipple Memorial Inc., is a Milford-based charity that grants a number of 501 animal groups in Kent and Sussex. Debbie’s Fund is currently conducting its annual "Share the Season" fundraising event. For more, visit dlsm.org.