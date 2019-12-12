One of the local primary care practices within the Bayhealth Medical Group has moved to a new location with a new name.

As of Dec. 5, the medical practice formerly known as Bayhealth Primary Care, Eden Hill is now located at 720 S. Queen St., Dover. It has been renamed Bayhealth Primary Care, Dover, West, and has an expanded team with five physicians now on board; three in family medicine and two specializing in internal medicine. The growth of this practice necessitated the move to a larger office location with ample space to provide care and a quality patient experience.

Family Medicine Physicians Shailly Saini and Brintha Vasagar and Internal Medicine Physician Amita Jain are the newest team members. They have joined Patience Ankomah and Zulehuma Rather in the Bayhealth Primary Care, Dover, West practice.

In tandem with this move, the existing Bayhealth Primary Care, Dover practice, at 793 S. Queen St., was renamed Bayhealth Primary Care, Dover, East. Family Medicine Physicians Joseph Parise and Lisa Reid continue to provide patient care at this location. The naming changes distinguish the two Bayhealth Medical Group practices based on the side of Queen Street where each is located.

Vice President of Physician Services for Bayhealth Medical Group Dina Perry said the transition to the new building was seamless with limited operational downtime.

“We’re proud to have a more spacious and comfortable environment for our patients and families, and are appreciative of our facilities team and everyone involved in the remodeling and the logistics to make this move successful,” said Perry. “With more space and more physicians on the Bayhealth Primary Care, Dover, West team, we’re better equipped to meet the growing primary care needs in our community.”

Bayhealth Primary Care, Dover, West is now accepting new patients.

For more, call 734-7834 or visit bayhealth.org/medical-group.