Business leader, former Dewey Beach mayor and author Diane Hanson will sign copies of her book, “Management Unleashed: Leadership Lessons from my Dog” from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 15 at Browseabout Books, 133 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach.

“Management Unleashed” is a new and novel approach to leadership, accountability, empowerment and communication learned from the perspective of the connection between a pet owner and their pet. This part autobiographical, part fictional fable provides insights to better understand the connection between communication and behavior to become a more successful leader.

“When our dog does something well, we give him a treat, but when our employee does something well, we rarely recognize their effort,” said Hanson.

For more on Hanson, visit managementunleashed.com.

For more on this event and Browseabout Books, call 226-2665 or visit browseaboutbooks.com.