No hazmat spill

A train belonging to East Penn Railroad, a Pennsylvania freight operator, derailed near Montchanin Road in Greenville Wednesday afternoon.

The derailment caused road closures and traffic delays Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, Montchanin Road is closed between Kirk and Adams Dam Road, according to DelDOT.

The following intersections and roadways have been closed: Montchanin Rd. at Rockland Rd., W. Rockland Rd. at Adams Dam Rd. and Montchanin Rd. at Kirk Rd.

The line was once a Reading Railroad branch extending from Wilmington to Coatesville.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene where three tank cars containing fuel derailed around 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said, with one of the three overturned.

An Emergency Response team detected no leakage from the cars.

Heavy lifting equipment has been deployed to the site to right the cars and rerail them. Police said there were no injuries and limited road access is available for local traffic only.

DNREC said road closures are expected for an extended period of time.