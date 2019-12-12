More than 650 people joined Sen. Chris Coons and the Delaware State Chamber for the Ninth Annual Taste of Delaware, held Dec. 11 at the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.

The annual event, which was free and open to the public, featured food and drinks from the First State.

The Taste of Delaware, which celebrates Delaware ratifying the Constitution in 1787, showcased some of the First State’s best flavors from destinations such as Brick Works, Millsboro; Capriotti’s, Wilmington; Dogfish Head, Milton; Double Spiral Chocolate, Ardentown; Home Grown Café, Newark; Kee’s Cookies & Cupcakes, Clayton; SoDel Concepts, Rehoboth Beach; The Starboard, Dewey Beach; and Sea Watch, Milford.