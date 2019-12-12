Construction began on Dover’s newest shopping center in early November.

The new center, at 1128 Forrest Ave., will add thousands of square feet of retail space and up to 50,000 square feet of office space. The project is only the most recent in an ongoing retail building boom in the capital.

The first confirmed tenant of the shopping center is Dunkin’ Donuts, which will move from its current location up the road at 1230 Forrest Ave. Nick Nistazos, the owner of the Dunkin’ Donuts franchise and developer of the new shopping center, said he believes the new location will offer his customers greater ease-of-access and convenience.

R&R Commercial Realty, the listing agency, is still in the process of locating tenants to occupy the two remaining retail pad sites in the new center. Nistazos said FMS Construction expects to complete phase one of construction by April.

The new center comes at a time in Dover where the stock of retail space is growing quickly, said R&R Commercial Realty broker/owner Charles Rodriguez.

“The finishing touches are being put on the nearby Capital Station now — a project which turned the old vacant Playtex plant into around 60,000 square feet of class-A retail space,” said Rodriguez in a press release. “There’s another large shopping center expected to break ground soon just south of the racetrack that will add another 30,000 square feet of space. The Loockerman Plaza project right downtown will be adding another 12,000 square feet. All that with Mr. Nistazos’s project amounts to a city-wide boom in commercial space that we haven’t seen in recent years. It’s really encouraging for the local economy.”

