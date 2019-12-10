Registration is now open for the eighth annual Delaware Technical Community College Terry Campus Chocolate 5k Run/Walk, a “sweet” event for the whole family, set for Feb. 8, 2020 on Del Tech’s Terry Campus, 100 Campus Drive, Dover.

Proceeds support the Terry Campus International Education Study Abroad Scholarship Program.

Online registration is open at go.dtcc.edu/chocolate5k. The entry fee is $25 until noon Feb. 6 at noon, $30 thereafter. Race-day registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Participation is limited to the first 700 registered runners and walkers.

This family-friendly event offers a 5k run on a single loop USATF-certified course, a 5k walk, a free Kiddie K, and post-race chocolate treats for participants and their guests. The Kiddie K starts at 9:50 a.m., followed by the 5k run/walk at 10 a.m.

Following the 5k run/walk, everyone can warm up inside the Del-One Conference Center with an awards ceremony and the opportunity to indulge on homemade hot chocolate, freshly prepared chocolate ganache and home-baked chocolate treats, prepared by students in the culinary arts program.

Additional amenities include an event T-shirt and awards presented to overall male and female champions, overall male and female masters winners, the top three finishers in five-year age groups, and the top three male and female walkers. There will also be special awards for the best Valentine-themed costumes and teams.

For registration and more, visit go.dtcc.edu/chocolate5k.