The Dover Century Club will hold its next meeting and holiday tea at 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at its clubhouse, 40 The Green, Dover.

The meeting will feature two new charitable giving projects being undertaken by the club. International Outreach Chairman Carolyn Forbes will present details on donating three flocks of chickens to families through Heifer International, a charity whose mission is to end hunger and poverty and ensure the future for families and communities in need. Home Life Chairman Jan Mercer will present information on Canine Companions for Independence, the organization that provides expertly trained assistance dogs to help change the life of a child, adult or disabled veteran.

Club members are asked to bring canned goods and nonperishable food items for donation to the Food Bank of Delaware. Women interested in volunteer service and making new friendships are invited to the meeting and asked to RSVP by calling 674-3775 and leave a message.