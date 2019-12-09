City council introduced an ordinance that would allow barbershops as a conditional use in RG-O zoning.

A barber from Wyoming, Del., had a dream of opening an old-school barbershop in downtown Dover. He had a logo, established an LLC and was planning to use Rep. Sean Lynn’s empty office space at 315 South State Street. Everything came to a pause, though, when the Department of Planning and Inspections told him the zoning didn’t allow barbershops there.

That may soon change.

Dover City Council introduced an ordinance Dec. 9 that would add barbershops as a conditional use in a general residence and office (RG-O) zone.

Only a few businesses can be in RG-O zones, like the 300 block of South State Street near The Green. These include antique shops, art galleries, gift and card shops, bookstores, specialty hobby stores, bakeries and restaurants.

Any of these businesses must still apply for approval from the Planning Commission, which can regulate it in any way – from the number of chairs allowed to the business’ hours.

The zoning code reasons that commercial activity should be limited in an RG-O zone to “make this portion of the city’s historic district a greater attraction to tourists and residents.”

Barber Joseph Chilcote argues that his new barbershop would “fit the mold of what the historic district was.” For example, he said he creates an old-style feel by investing in quality equipment.

“My chair, my station, my equipment everything resembles the historic times. A barber is the oldest profession that you can have. To deny that from being in historic downtown Dover is also what bothers me,” Chilcote said. “You think it’s a modern thing, but this is something that has stood the test of time.”

Beyond the style of the shop, Chilcote said he wants to bring back a community aspect. He wants his shop to be a safe space for kids and families.

“We’ve lost what a barbershop actually did,” he said. “‘It's more than just a haircut. It’s a service, it’s a relationship [where] somebody can go to their barber and be able to sit there and talk.”

He said he learned life lessons by sitting in a barbershop and listening to conversations being exchanged.

“It’s cheaper to get a haircut than to see a therapist every week,” he said.

Chilcote started cutting hair when he was 16 years old, has worked in different barbershops in Dover and now cuts hair from his home.

While Chilcote said social media has helped him connect with other barbers and clients, he said it’s important to get a brick and mortar shop, so he can be more accessible to his clients.

Being a barber is more than just a job, he said. “This is a whole lifestyle.”

The ordinance will next go to the Planning Commission for a public hearing Jan. 21 and then to City Council for a final reading and vote Feb. 10.