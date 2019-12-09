Fire caused $500,000 in damages - customers asked to use offices in Lantana, Greenville, Pike Creek or Midway

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that Sunday, Dec. 8 building fire in Hockessin, was accidental.

According to a press release, the Hockessin Fire Company was alerted to a fire at the WSFS building in the 7400 block of Lancaster Pike in Hockessin shortly before 11 p.m.

Upon arrival of the Fire Department they found heavy fire conditions coming from the roof area of the building, the release states.

The Incident Commander called for a second alarm, which brought multiple units to the scene to assist.

Deputies from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and determined that the fire originated on the second floor and was caused by a malfunction in the HVAC unit.

No one was injured in the fire that caused approximately $500,000 dollars in damages to the WSFS bank and The Arthur Hall Insurance Company.

Avondale and West Grove Fire Companies were also involved.

The Wilmington-based fiduciary company released a statement on its Facebook page:

“Last night, a fire broke out in our Hockessin banking office. No one was harmed; however, the building was badly damaged. The Hockessin banking office will be closed until further notice and our Associates will continue serving Customers from other nearby locations.

We encourage Customers to visit any of our surrounding offices including Lantana, Greenville, Pike Creek or Midway, or visit a nearby WSFS-serviced ATM. Find the office or ATM location most convenient for you by visiting wsfsbank.com/find-an-atm-or-branch.

Customers who need to access the contents of their safe deposit boxes located in the Hockessin banking office should call (302) 283-4600 to schedule an appointment. We will provide additional updates as soon as they are available regarding the status of Hockessin banking office.

We would like to send a special thanks to the Hockessin Fire Company for their quick response as well as additional crews from the Cranston Heights, Minquas, Talleyville, Belvedere, Mill Creek, Christina, Aetna HH&L, Claymont, NCC Paramedics, and the Fire Marshals, County Police and State Troopers who either responded to the scene to assist with the fire or provided area coverage.

We appreciate your patience and understanding regarding this situation.”