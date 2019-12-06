The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two unknown male suspects forced open a door to a third-floor apartment and shot a 19-year-old man twice in the upper body Dec. 6, police said.

The victim was transported by EMS to Kent General Hospital where he was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at 2:54 a.m. at The Willows at Clearfield Apartments, 100 block of Haman Drive in Dover. Police believe the shooting is related to an earlier report of shots fired in the same place Dec. 3.

Anyone with information can call Dover police at 736-7130. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.