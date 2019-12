Kent County Levy Court, Department of Community Services, Division of Libraries announced Dec. 5 a temporary closure of Kent County Public Library for an extensive technology upgrade.

The library will close at 2 p.m. Dec. 16, reopening at 9 a.m. Dec. 18. The library will be closed to the public Dec. 17.

The mobile library will remain in service for its regular stops. The full schedule is available at kent.de.us/kc-library.aspx.

For more, call 744-1919.