Delaware State University’s Dec. 14 commencement ceremony will feature CEO, author, media commentator and former Obama White House official Joshua DuBois as the keynote speaker.

The ceremony — the last for Wilma Mishoe in her leadership capacity as university president, as she will retire at the end of this month — will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 in the Memorial Hall Gymnasium. About 270 graduates will receive their diplomas on that day.

DuBois led President Barack Obama’s White House Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships. He currently is the CEO of Gauge, a mobile market research platform, which conducts mobile focus groups with experts and influencers. He is also the CEO of Values Partnerships, a consulting firm that works with media companies, foundations, nonprofits and private companies to assist in problem-solving and the launching of new projects.

He is the author of “The President’s Devotional: The Daily Readings that Inspired President Obama,” a compilation of devotional meditations he shared with the nation’s chief executives during his two-term presidency. He is also the executive producer of the 2015 “Shining the Light: A Concert for Progress on Race in America,” which aired on the A&E Channel, as well as The History Channel’s 2017 documentary “The 44th President in His Own Words.”

DuBois is a frequent media commentator featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, ABC News’ “This Week,” PBS Newshour, CNN and elsewhere. He has been named to “The Root 100” and Ebony Magazine’s “Power 150” lists of the most influential African-Americans in the country.

The Commencement is a ticketed event, but will also be streamed live and accessible that day at desu.edu/academics/commencement.