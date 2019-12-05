Blue Blaze Associates and NEWS4Women announced a new collaboration with Fund for Women for the series, Conversations with Women Making a Difference.

In 2020, the Fund for Women will join the Delaware Art Museum as both partner and beneficiary.

“The Conversations series, from the beginning, has been thought-provoking and inspiring, sparking many critical conversations about women’s advancement,” said Sarah Kenney-Cruz, an FFW founder and member of its Young Founders Committee. “This series aligns well with our mission to empower women and girls, and our board voted unanimously to support this new collaboration. We look forward to helping make Conversations with Women even more impactful in 2020.”

The three panelists for the next Conversations event, set for Feb. 6, 2020, will be Claudia Peña Porretti, CEO, Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay; Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings; Lossie Freeman, director of corporate partnerships, Zip Code Wilmington;

Panel Facilitator and Series Sponsor Carol Arnott-Robbins is the founder of the Network to Encourage Women’s Support 4 Women, an initiative to build collaborative community and economic opportunities for women, and to support local nonprofit organizations.

2020 dates for Conversations with Women Making a Difference will be Feb. 6, April 23 and Oct. 1. All events will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington. Tickets are $35 before Jan. 31, 2020, $40 after and available for purchase at delart.org. All proceeds are donated to nonprofits in Delaware.

Conversations with Women Making a Difference in Delaware is a series presented by Blue Blaze Associates and sponsored by NEWS4Women. Each event features a different panel of inspiring women discussing a variety of topics including career highlights, life lessons, and hard-earned wisdom. In 2019, the series raised $5,000 for the Delaware Art Museum.

For updates, visit bit.ly/364lnXp.