The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 4 for the relaunch Westminster Village’s Transitional Care Unit, 1175 McKee Road, Dover.

Chamber staff, ambassadors and friends joined the folks at Westminster as they celebrated a relaunch of their 14-bed transitional care hospital to home program, Your Path to Possible.

In 2017, Westminster Village Dover completed a $10 million renovation which included a transitional care unit featuring 14 private rooms each with private, walk-in showers.

Guided by the life and teachings of Jesus, the mission of Presbyterian Senior Living is to provide compassionate, vibrant and supportive communities and services to promote wholeness of body, mind and spirit. Many people need additional therapy and care as they leave the hospital, but are not quite ready to go home. Your Path to Possible provides patients with transitional care, including short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, assisted living, memory support and independent living.

More than 75% of the residents at Westminster Village volunteer in the community — above the state average of 20% for seniors. Westminster Village supports Toys for Tots, Lions Club, Ronald McDonald House, Flags for Heroes and Be A Santa to a Senior among others. Westminster Village also strives to host various intergenerational events involving local schools and youth groups including Caesar Rodney Silent Helpers, FSMA Leo Club and Girls on the Run.

For more on Westminster Village, call 734-3600 or visit wmvdover.org.