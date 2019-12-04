Jospeph B. Iubatti 3rd, 15, last seen the afternoon of Dec. 3

The Delaware State Police are issuing a Gold Alert for 15-year-old Jospeph B. Iubatti 3rd, of Hockessin.

Iubatti was last seen around 4:59 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the 500 block of S. DuPont Hwy., New Castle.

Iubatti is described as a white male, 5’6″ tall, 110 lbs., thin build, brown shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and tan pants.

Attempts to locate or communicate with Joseph have been unsuccessful and there is a true concern for his safety and welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Joseph’s whereabouts are asked to contact Troop2 by calling 302-834-2620.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com